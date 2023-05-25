English
    Garment Mantra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore, up 53.53% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garment Mantra Lifestyle are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore in March 2023 up 53.53% from Rs. 27.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 101.99% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 up 124.19% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022.

    Garment Mantra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

    Garment Mantra shares closed at 4.38 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -22.48% over the last 12 months.

    Garment Mantra Lifestyle
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.3917.3227.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.3917.3227.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.1420.3111.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.69-5.5115.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.320.08
    Depreciation0.150.070.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.431.463.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.67-3.58
    Other Income0.110.090.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.75-3.51
    Interest0.560.520.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.23-3.96
    Exceptional Items0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Tax0.110.23-3.96
    Tax0.050.06-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.17-2.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.17-2.90
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.02-1.68
    Diluted EPS0.010.02-2.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.02-1.68
    Diluted EPS0.010.02-2.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

