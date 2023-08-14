Garment Mantra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore in June 2023 down 18.82% from Rs. 22.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 18.52% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 5.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

Garment Mantra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Garment Mantra shares closed at 4.61 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months and -5.92% over the last 12 months.