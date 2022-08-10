Garment Mantra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.96 crore, up 98.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.96 crore in June 2022 up 98.23% from Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 67.1% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 42.11% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2021.

Garment Mantra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

Garment Mantra shares closed at 4.80 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -68.23% returns over the last 6 months and -73.21% over the last 12 months.