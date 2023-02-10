Garment Mantra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, down 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in December 2022 down 45.74% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 73.11% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.