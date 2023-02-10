Garment Mantra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, down 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in December 2022 down 45.74% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 73.11% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

Garment Mantra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in December 2021.

Garment Mantra shares closed at 4.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -70.04% over the last 12 months.