    Garment Mantra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, down 45.74% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garment Mantra Lifestyle are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in December 2022 down 45.74% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 73.11% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

    Garment Mantra Lifestyle
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.3223.9631.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.3223.9631.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.3125.1331.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.51-3.23-4.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.340.53
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.460.981.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.682.94
    Other Income0.090.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.750.742.98
    Interest0.520.440.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.302.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.302.62
    Tax0.060.080.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.221.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.221.94
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.021.93
    Diluted EPS0.020.021.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.021.93
    Diluted EPS0.020.021.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
