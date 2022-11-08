Garment Mantra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.37 crore, down 48.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.37 crore in September 2022 down 48.45% from Rs. 68.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 88.77% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2022 down 72.51% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021.

Garment Mantra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2021.

Garment Mantra shares closed at 5.23 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.03% returns over the last 6 months and -63.32% over the last 12 months.