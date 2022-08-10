 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garment Mantra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.07 crore, up 78.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garment Mantra Lifestyle are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.07 crore in June 2022 up 78.03% from Rs. 21.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 51.16% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 down 25.85% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.

Garment Mantra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2021.

Garment Mantra shares closed at 4.80 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -68.23% returns over the last 6 months and -73.21% over the last 12 months.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.07 55.85 21.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.07 55.85 21.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.47 20.80 20.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.66 26.80 -4.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.71 0.18 1.01
Depreciation 0.16 0.44 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.53 12.06 2.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.55 -4.44 2.18
Other Income 0.04 0.20 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.59 -4.24 2.18
Interest 0.81 1.04 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.78 -5.28 1.46
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax 0.78 -5.28 1.46
Tax 0.22 -1.58 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.57 -3.70 1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.57 -3.70 1.08
Minority Interest -0.05 -- -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.51 -3.70 1.05
Equity Share Capital 10.04 10.04 10.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -3.40 1.07
Diluted EPS 0.06 -3.40 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -3.40 1.07
Diluted EPS 0.06 -3.40 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
