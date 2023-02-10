Garment Mantra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.16 crore, down 51.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.16 crore in December 2022 down 51.02% from Rs. 57.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 93.85% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 70.43% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.