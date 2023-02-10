English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Garment Mantra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.16 crore, down 51.02% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garment Mantra Lifestyle are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.16 crore in December 2022 down 51.02% from Rs. 57.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 93.85% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 70.43% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

    Garment Mantra Lifestyle
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1635.3757.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1635.3757.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.6733.1657.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.65--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.96-3.17-7.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.781.16
    Depreciation0.190.220.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.232.581.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.321.155.24
    Other Income0.090.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.411.195.25
    Interest1.140.800.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.394.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.270.394.46
    Tax0.070.101.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.303.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.303.35
    Minority Interest-0.010.00-0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.190.303.10
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.033.33
    Diluted EPS0.020.033.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.033.33
    Diluted EPS0.020.033.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited