Garment Mantra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.16 crore, down 51.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.16 crore in December 2022 down 51.02% from Rs. 57.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 93.85% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 70.43% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

Garment Mantra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.33 in December 2021.

Garment Mantra shares closed at 4.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -70.04% over the last 12 months.