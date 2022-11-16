Garg Furnace Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.73 crore, up 42.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.73 crore in September 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 42.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 up 234.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 103.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 47.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.58% returns over the last 6 months and 116.74% over the last 12 months.