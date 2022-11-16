English
    Garg Furnace Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.73 crore, up 42.32% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garg Furnace are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.73 crore in September 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 42.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 up 234.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 103.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

    Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021.

    Garg Furnace shares closed at 47.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.58% returns over the last 6 months and 116.74% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.7361.7842.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.7361.7842.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.0744.3929.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.914.283.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.095.573.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.430.23
    Depreciation0.340.340.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.836.394.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.150.370.33
    Other Income0.060.040.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.210.410.42
    Interest0.030.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.180.370.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.180.370.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.180.370.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.180.370.35
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.930.88
    Diluted EPS2.950.930.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.930.88
    Diluted EPS2.950.930.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

