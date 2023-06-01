Garg Furnace Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.35 crore, up 30.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.35 crore in March 2023 up 30.31% from Rs. 47.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 55.04% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2023 up 49.65% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 9.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.19 in March 2022.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 68.40 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 97.12% over the last 12 months.