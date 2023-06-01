English
    Garg Furnace Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.35 crore, up 30.31% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garg Furnace are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.35 crore in March 2023 up 30.31% from Rs. 47.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 55.04% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2023 up 49.65% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

    Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 9.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.19 in March 2022.

    Garg Furnace shares closed at 68.40 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 97.12% over the last 12 months.

    Garg Furnace
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.3553.3847.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.3553.3847.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.6747.3432.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.474.036.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.36-5.430.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.510.40
    Depreciation0.380.360.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.176.084.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.870.512.24
    Other Income0.040.060.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.900.572.53
    Interest0.060.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.850.532.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.850.532.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.850.532.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.850.532.48
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.601.336.19
    Diluted EPS9.601.336.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.601.336.19
    Diluted EPS9.601.336.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Garg Furnace #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am