Garg Furnace Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore in March 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 44.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022 up 146.24% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022 up 272.29% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.

Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.39 in March 2021.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 33.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)