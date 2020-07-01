Garg Furnace Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.22 crore, down 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.22 crore in March 2020 down 25.28% from Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 98.47% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 down 28.85% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.

Garg Furnace EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 29.67 in March 2019.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 15.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)