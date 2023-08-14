English
    Garg Furnace Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.75 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garg Furnace are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.75 crore in June 2023 down 0.05% from Rs. 61.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 36.53% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

    Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

    Garg Furnace shares closed at 142.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 119.08% returns over the last 6 months and 262.80% over the last 12 months.

    Garg Furnace
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.7562.3561.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.7562.3561.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.2448.6744.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.432.474.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.010.365.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.440.43
    Depreciation0.380.380.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.806.176.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.523.870.37
    Other Income0.030.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.563.900.41
    Interest0.050.060.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.513.850.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.513.850.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.513.850.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.513.850.37
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.289.600.93
    Diluted EPS1.289.600.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.289.600.93
    Diluted EPS1.289.600.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

