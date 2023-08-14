Garg Furnace Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.75 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.75 crore in June 2023 down 0.05% from Rs. 61.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 36.53% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 142.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 119.08% returns over the last 6 months and 262.80% over the last 12 months.