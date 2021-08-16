Garg Furnace Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore, up 269.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore in June 2021 up 269.07% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021 up 218.64% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021 up 580.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2020.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 21.85 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.88% returns over the last 6 months and 52.26% over the last 12 months.