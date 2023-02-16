Garg Furnace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore, up 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 52.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 79.81% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 69.31% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.