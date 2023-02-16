 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garg Furnace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore, up 2.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garg Furnace are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 52.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 79.81% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 69.31% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.

Garg Furnace
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.38 60.73 52.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.38 60.73 52.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.34 49.07 38.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.03 3.91 10.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.43 -0.09 -5.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.51 0.54 0.27
Depreciation 0.36 0.34 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.08 5.83 5.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 1.15 2.66
Other Income 0.06 0.06 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 1.21 2.69
Interest 0.04 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.53 1.18 2.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.53 1.18 2.64
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.53 1.18 2.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.53 1.18 2.64
Equity Share Capital 4.01 4.01 4.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.95 6.58
Diluted EPS 1.33 2.95 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.95 6.58
Diluted EPS 1.33 2.95 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited