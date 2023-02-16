Garg Furnace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore, up 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 52.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 79.81% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 69.31% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.

Garg Furnace EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.58 in December 2021.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 61.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.32% returns over the last 6 months and 187.88% over the last 12 months.