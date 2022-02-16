Garg Furnace Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.16 crore, up 42.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.16 crore in December 2021 up 42.24% from Rs. 36.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021 up 49.27% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021 up 35.27% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020.

Garg Furnace EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2020.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 21.45 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 99.16% over the last 12 months.