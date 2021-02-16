Garg Furnace Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.67 crore, up 71.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.67 crore in December 2020 up 71.34% from Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020 down 76.77% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020 up 198.68% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2019.

Garg Furnace EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.98 in December 2019.

Garg Furnace shares closed at 10.77 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -24.95% returns over the last 6 months