 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Garden Reach Sh Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.01 crore, up 61.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 682.01 crore in September 2022 up 61.68% from Rs. 421.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.73 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 58.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.08 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 91.13 crore in September 2021.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in September 2021.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 470.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.24% returns over the last 6 months and 72.36% over the last 12 months.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 682.01 579.77 421.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 682.01 579.77 421.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 357.30 373.53 198.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.64 5.73 1.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.49 3.24 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.59 79.87 69.91
Depreciation 9.75 9.47 8.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.74 83.93 97.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.51 24.00 46.09
Other Income 40.82 40.85 36.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.33 64.86 82.30
Interest 0.55 0.61 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.78 64.24 81.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.78 64.24 81.65
Tax 20.05 14.07 22.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.73 50.18 58.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.73 50.18 58.79
Equity Share Capital 114.55 114.55 114.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 4.38 5.13
Diluted EPS 5.13 4.38 5.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 4.38 5.13
Diluted EPS 5.13 4.38 5.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Garden Reach Sh #Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.