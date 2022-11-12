Garden Reach Sh Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.01 crore, up 61.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 682.01 crore in September 2022 up 61.68% from Rs. 421.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.73 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 58.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.08 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 91.13 crore in September 2021.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in September 2021.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 470.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.24% returns over the last 6 months and 72.36% over the last 12 months.