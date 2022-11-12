English
    Garden Reach Sh Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.01 crore, up 61.68% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 682.01 crore in September 2022 up 61.68% from Rs. 421.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.73 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 58.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.08 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 91.13 crore in September 2021.

    Garden Reach Sh EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in September 2021.

    Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 470.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.24% returns over the last 6 months and 72.36% over the last 12 months.

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations682.01579.77421.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations682.01579.77421.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials357.30373.53198.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods71.645.731.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.493.24-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.5979.8769.91
    Depreciation9.759.478.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.7483.9397.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5124.0046.09
    Other Income40.8240.8536.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.3364.8682.30
    Interest0.550.610.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.7864.2481.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.7864.2481.65
    Tax20.0514.0722.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7350.1858.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7350.1858.79
    Equity Share Capital114.55114.55114.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.134.385.13
    Diluted EPS5.134.385.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.134.385.13
    Diluted EPS5.134.385.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Garden Reach Sh #Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm