Garden Reach Sh Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 439.02 crore, up 98.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.02 crore in September 2019 up 98.25% from Rs. 221.44 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.02 crore in September 2019 up 279.25% from Rs. 15.56 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.23 crore in September 2019 up 139.95% from Rs. 35.52 crore in September 2018.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2018.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 212.70 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 103.64% returns over the last 6 months and 133.99% over the last 12 months.