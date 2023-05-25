English
    Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 601.17 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 601.17 crore in March 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 544.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.30 crore in March 2023 up 17.16% from Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.36 crore in March 2023 up 23.73% from Rs. 73.03 crore in March 2022.

    Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2022.

    Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 481.45 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and 55.01% over the last 12 months.

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations601.17699.15544.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations601.17699.15544.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials331.51432.91309.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.636.110.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.72-3.73-2.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.2078.2482.17
    Depreciation10.029.929.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.66138.75122.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4236.9422.99
    Other Income69.9250.2440.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3487.1763.38
    Interest4.041.270.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.3085.9063.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.3085.9063.19
    Tax21.0021.9815.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.3063.9247.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.3063.9247.20
    Equity Share Capital114.55114.55114.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.835.584.12
    Diluted EPS4.835.584.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.835.584.12
    Diluted EPS4.835.584.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am