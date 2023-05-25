Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 601.17 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 601.17 crore in March 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 544.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.30 crore in March 2023 up 17.16% from Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.36 crore in March 2023 up 23.73% from Rs. 73.03 crore in March 2022.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2022.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 481.45 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and 55.01% over the last 12 months.