 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 544.61 crore, up 36.55% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 544.61 crore in March 2022 up 36.55% from Rs. 398.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2022 down 18.63% from Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.03 crore in March 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 88.48 crore in March 2021.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2021.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 268.20 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and 45.25% over the last 12 months.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 544.61 486.88 398.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 544.61 486.88 398.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 309.59 266.76 144.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 3.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.27 1.74 0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.17 63.27 76.32
Depreciation 9.65 9.86 7.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.48 103.11 137.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.99 42.12 29.77
Other Income 40.39 43.83 50.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.38 85.95 80.71
Interest 0.19 0.00 2.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.19 85.95 78.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.19 85.95 78.54
Tax 15.99 23.01 20.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.20 62.95 58.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.20 62.95 58.00
Equity Share Capital 114.55 114.55 114.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 5.49 5.06
Diluted EPS 4.12 5.49 5.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 5.49 5.06
Diluted EPS 4.12 5.49 5.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Garden Reach Sh #Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.