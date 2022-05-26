Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 544.61 crore, up 36.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.61 crore in March 2022 up 36.55% from Rs. 398.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2022 down 18.63% from Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.03 crore in March 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 88.48 crore in March 2021.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2021.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 268.20 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and 45.25% over the last 12 months.