Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 398.83 crore, down 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.83 crore in March 2021 down 12.67% from Rs. 456.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2021 up 16.74% from Rs. 49.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.48 crore in March 2021 up 1.35% from Rs. 87.30 crore in March 2020.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2020.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 180.65 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 31.29% over the last 12 months.