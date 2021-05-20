MARKET NEWS

Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 398.83 crore, down 12.67% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.83 crore in March 2021 down 12.67% from Rs. 456.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2021 up 16.74% from Rs. 49.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.48 crore in March 2021 up 1.35% from Rs. 87.30 crore in March 2020.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2020.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 180.65 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 31.29% over the last 12 months.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations398.83359.60456.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations398.83359.60456.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials144.16162.37185.17
Purchase of Traded Goods3.183.7528.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.213.28-0.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost76.3275.7573.40
Depreciation7.777.707.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses137.4172.89135.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7733.8726.61
Other Income50.9339.3452.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.7173.2179.41
Interest2.170.24-0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.5472.9779.76
Exceptional Items-----10.61
P/L Before Tax78.5472.9769.15
Tax20.5415.3519.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.0057.6249.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.0057.6249.69
Equity Share Capital114.55114.55114.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.065.034.34
Diluted EPS5.065.034.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.065.034.34
Diluted EPS5.065.034.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Garden Reach Sh #Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

