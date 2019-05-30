Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 489.21 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.21 crore in March 2019 down 22.02% from Rs. 627.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.62 crore in March 2019 down 47.02% from Rs. 63.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.08 crore in March 2019 down 16.78% from Rs. 97.43 crore in March 2018.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 117.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.69% returns over the last 6 months