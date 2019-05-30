App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garden Reach Sh Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 489.21 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 489.21 crore in March 2019 down 22.02% from Rs. 627.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.62 crore in March 2019 down 47.02% from Rs. 63.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.08 crore in March 2019 down 16.78% from Rs. 97.43 crore in March 2018.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 117.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.69% returns over the last 6 months

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 489.21 488.59 627.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 489.21 488.59 627.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 262.07 276.39 341.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.96 17.44 79.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.17 -6.64 1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.14 79.82 66.75
Depreciation 6.66 6.77 7.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.09 80.49 103.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.45 34.31 27.67
Other Income 49.96 41.50 62.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.42 75.81 89.81
Interest 1.38 2.38 4.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.03 73.43 85.44
Exceptional Items -0.02 -2.18 --
P/L Before Tax 73.01 71.25 85.44
Tax 39.39 26.35 21.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.62 44.91 63.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.62 44.91 63.47
Equity Share Capital 114.55 114.55 114.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 901.39
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 3.92 --
Diluted EPS 2.94 3.92 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 3.92 --
Diluted EPS 2.94 3.92 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 30, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Garden Reach Sh #Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers #Results

