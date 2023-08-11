Garden Reach Sh Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 755.90 crore, up 30.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 755.90 crore in June 2023 up 30.38% from Rs. 579.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.68 crore in June 2023 up 52.82% from Rs. 50.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.70 crore in June 2023 up 57% from Rs. 74.33 crore in June 2022.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.38 in June 2022.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 595.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 123.20% over the last 12 months.