    Garden Reach Sh Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 755.90 crore, up 30.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 755.90 crore in June 2023 up 30.38% from Rs. 579.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.68 crore in June 2023 up 52.82% from Rs. 50.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.70 crore in June 2023 up 57% from Rs. 74.33 crore in June 2022.

    Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.38 in June 2022.

    Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 595.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 123.20% over the last 12 months.

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations755.90601.17579.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations755.90601.17579.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials445.43331.51373.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.2628.635.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.943.723.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.4083.2079.87
    Depreciation10.1310.029.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.81133.6683.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9310.4224.00
    Other Income70.6469.9240.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.5780.3464.86
    Interest4.634.040.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.9476.3064.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.9476.3064.24
    Tax25.2621.0014.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.6855.3050.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.6855.3050.18
    Equity Share Capital114.55114.55114.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.694.834.38
    Diluted EPS6.694.834.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.694.834.38
    Diluted EPS6.694.834.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Garden Reach Sh #Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

