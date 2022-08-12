 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garden Reach Sh Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.77 crore, up 90.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.77 crore in June 2022 up 90.6% from Rs. 304.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.18 crore in June 2022 up 143.65% from Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.33 crore in June 2022 up 77.7% from Rs. 41.83 crore in June 2021.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 273.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 42.67% over the last 12 months.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.77 544.61 304.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 579.77 544.61 304.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 373.53 309.59 160.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.73 0.01 7.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.24 -2.27 0.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.87 82.17 67.35
Depreciation 9.47 9.65 7.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.93 122.48 66.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.00 22.99 -5.38
Other Income 40.85 40.39 39.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.86 63.38 34.45
Interest 0.61 0.19 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.24 63.19 34.14
Exceptional Items -- -- -7.69
P/L Before Tax 64.24 63.19 26.45
Tax 14.07 15.99 5.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.18 47.20 20.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.18 47.20 20.59
Equity Share Capital 114.55 114.55 114.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 4.12 1.80
Diluted EPS 4.38 4.12 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 4.12 1.80
Diluted EPS 4.38 4.12 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
