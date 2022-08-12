Garden Reach Sh Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.77 crore, up 90.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.77 crore in June 2022 up 90.6% from Rs. 304.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.18 crore in June 2022 up 143.65% from Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.33 crore in June 2022 up 77.7% from Rs. 41.83 crore in June 2021.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 273.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 42.67% over the last 12 months.