Garden Reach Sh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.15 crore, up 43.6% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 699.15 682.01 486.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 699.15 682.01 486.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 432.91 357.30 266.76 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.11 71.64 0.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.73 1.49 1.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 78.24 75.59 63.27 Depreciation 9.92 9.75 9.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 138.75 127.74 103.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.94 38.51 42.12 Other Income 50.24 40.82 43.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.17 79.33 85.95 Interest 1.27 0.55 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.90 78.78 85.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 85.90 78.78 85.95 Tax 21.98 20.05 23.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.92 58.73 62.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.92 58.73 62.95 Equity Share Capital 114.55 114.55 114.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.58 5.13 5.49 Diluted EPS 5.58 5.13 5.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.58 5.13 5.49 Diluted EPS 5.58 5.13 5.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --