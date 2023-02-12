 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Garden Reach Sh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.15 crore, up 43.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:Net Sales at Rs 699.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.6% from Rs. 486.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.92 crore in December 2022 up 1.55% from Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.34% from Rs. 95.81 crore in December 2021.
Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in December 2021. Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 478.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.33% returns over the last 6 months and 101.14% over the last 12 months.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations699.15682.01486.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations699.15682.01486.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials432.91357.30266.76
Purchase of Traded Goods6.1171.640.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.731.491.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost78.2475.5963.27
Depreciation9.929.759.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses138.75127.74103.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9438.5142.12
Other Income50.2440.8243.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.1779.3385.95
Interest1.270.550.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.9078.7885.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax85.9078.7885.95
Tax21.9820.0523.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.9258.7362.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.9258.7362.95
Equity Share Capital114.55114.55114.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.585.135.49
Diluted EPS5.585.135.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.585.135.49
Diluted EPS5.585.135.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Garden Reach Sh #Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am