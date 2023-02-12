Garden Reach Sh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.15 crore, up 43.6% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are:Net Sales at Rs 699.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.6% from Rs. 486.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.92 crore in December 2022 up 1.55% from Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.34% from Rs. 95.81 crore in December 2021.
Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in December 2021.
|Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 478.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.33% returns over the last 6 months and 101.14% over the last 12 months.
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|699.15
|682.01
|486.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|699.15
|682.01
|486.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|432.91
|357.30
|266.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.11
|71.64
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.73
|1.49
|1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|78.24
|75.59
|63.27
|Depreciation
|9.92
|9.75
|9.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.75
|127.74
|103.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.94
|38.51
|42.12
|Other Income
|50.24
|40.82
|43.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.17
|79.33
|85.95
|Interest
|1.27
|0.55
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|85.90
|78.78
|85.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|85.90
|78.78
|85.95
|Tax
|21.98
|20.05
|23.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|63.92
|58.73
|62.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|63.92
|58.73
|62.95
|Equity Share Capital
|114.55
|114.55
|114.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.58
|5.13
|5.49
|Diluted EPS
|5.58
|5.13
|5.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.58
|5.13
|5.49
|Diluted EPS
|5.58
|5.13
|5.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited