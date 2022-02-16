Garden Reach Sh Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 486.88 crore, up 35.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.88 crore in December 2021 up 35.39% from Rs. 359.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2021 up 9.24% from Rs. 57.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.81 crore in December 2021 up 18.42% from Rs. 80.91 crore in December 2020.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.03 in December 2020.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 228.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 14.97% over the last 12 months.