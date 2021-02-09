Garden Reach Sh Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 359.60 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.60 crore in December 2020 down 2.71% from Rs. 369.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.62 crore in December 2020 up 95.35% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.91 crore in December 2020 up 61.69% from Rs. 50.04 crore in December 2019.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2019.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 202.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)