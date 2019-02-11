Garden Reach Sh Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore, up 116.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore in December 2018 up 116.21% from Rs. 225.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.91 crore in December 2018 up 751.99% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.58 crore in December 2018 up 293.24% from Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2017.

Garden Reach Sh EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2017.

Garden Reach Sh shares closed at 82.45 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.95% returns over the last 6 months and -19.95% over the last 12 months.