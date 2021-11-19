Garbi Finvest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, up 1528.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in September 2021 up 1528.7% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2021 up 2431.36% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2021 up 2803.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

Garbi Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2020.

Garbi Finvest shares closed at 21.00 on July 14, 2020 (BSE)