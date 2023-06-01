Garbi Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, down 65.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in March 2023 down 65.15% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 46.49% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2023 down 50.57% from Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2022.

Garbi Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2022.

Garbi Finvest shares closed at 29.43 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -35.25% over the last 12 months.