Garbi Finvest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore, up 516.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore in March 2022 up 516.51% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022 up 611.72% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2022 up 616.22% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

Garbi Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

Garbi Finvest shares closed at 47.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)