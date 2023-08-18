Garbi Finvest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 21.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 21.58% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 129.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 132.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Garbi Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Garbi Finvest shares closed at 24.91 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and -30.13% over the last 12 months.