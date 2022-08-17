Garbi Finvest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 93.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 93.49% from Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 93.86% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 93.44% from Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2021.

Garbi Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in June 2021.

Garbi Finvest shares closed at 37.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)