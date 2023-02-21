Garbi Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 91.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 91.87% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 95.39% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 93.8% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2021.