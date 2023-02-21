Garbi Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 91.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 91.87% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 95.39% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 93.8% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2021.

Garbi Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.98 in December 2021.

Garbi Finvest shares closed at 31.15 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months