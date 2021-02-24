Garbi Finvest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 88.22% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 84.15% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

Garbi Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2019.

Garbi Finvest shares closed at 21.00 on July 14, 2020 (BSE)