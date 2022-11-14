 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganges Securiti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore, up 109.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore in September 2022 up 109.99% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2022 up 35.44% from Rs. 5.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 up 81.07% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2021.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.54 in September 2021.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 105.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.

Ganges Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.37 0.70 4.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.37 0.70 4.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.14 0.14
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.16 0.18 0.39
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.06 0.30 4.39
Other Income 0.06 0.06 1.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.12 0.36 5.58
Interest 0.09 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.03 0.32 5.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.03 0.32 5.54
Tax 2.52 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.51 0.31 5.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.51 0.31 5.54
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.50 0.31 5.54
Diluted EPS 7.50 0.31 5.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.50 0.31 5.54
Diluted EPS 7.50 0.31 5.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm