    Ganges Securiti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore, up 109.99% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore in September 2022 up 109.99% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2022 up 35.44% from Rs. 5.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 up 81.07% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2021.

    Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.54 in September 2021.

    Ganges Securiti shares closed at 105.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.

    Ganges Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.370.704.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.370.704.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.140.14
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.160.180.39
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.070.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.060.304.39
    Other Income0.060.061.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.120.365.58
    Interest0.090.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.030.325.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.030.325.54
    Tax2.520.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.510.315.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.510.315.54
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.500.315.54
    Diluted EPS7.500.315.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.500.315.54
    Diluted EPS7.500.315.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

