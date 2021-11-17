Ganges Securiti Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore, up 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.94 crore in September 2021 up 6.89% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in September 2021 up 21.01% from Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2021 up 22% from Rs. 4.59 crore in September 2020.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.57 in September 2020.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 87.85 on November 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.84% returns over the last 6 months and 101.72% over the last 12 months.