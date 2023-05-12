Ganges Securiti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 7.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 7.58% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 56.83% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 19.23% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 116.65 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.47% over the last 12 months.