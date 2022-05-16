Ganges Securiti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, up 3349% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2022 up 3349% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 up 550.35% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 1400% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 101.95 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 48.83% over the last 12 months.