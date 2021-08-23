Ganges Securiti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 343.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 343.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 down 1252.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 77.15 on August 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.44% returns over the last 6 months and 103.03% over the last 12 months.