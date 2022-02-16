Ganges Securiti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 180.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2021 up 180.76% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 up 30.35% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 32.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 95.95 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.73% returns over the last 6 months and 50.63% over the last 12 months.